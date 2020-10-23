The government hopes to build international health networks. Photo: AP The government hopes to build international health networks. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese leaders call for more international scientific cooperation

  • Premier Li Keqiang tells a summit in Shanghai that the country wants to boost exchanges to achieve ‘mutual benefits and win-win results’
  • Science minister Wang Zhigang says Beijing wants to develop a global disease prevention network in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 Oct, 2020

