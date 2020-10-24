Chinese state media has been awash with programmes about the nation’s victories during the Korean war. Photo: Xinhua Chinese state media has been awash with programmes about the nation’s victories during the Korean war. Photo: Xinhua
China / Diplomacy

China-US relations: Beijing’s Korean war propaganda ‘out of date’, observers say

  • China’s should not ‘rid itself of earlier humiliations, but … integrate with international system and bear more responsibility as a superpower’, academic says
  • Using the Korean war as an analogy for current tensions serves only to ‘perpetuate a cold war mentality’, analyst says

Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:26am, 24 Oct, 2020

