Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed the US for having a cold war mindset in 1950. Photo: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed the US for having a cold war mindset in 1950. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping says nation will never be divided

  • In veiled reference to Taiwan, president says in speech to mark 70th anniversary of start of Korean war that any such threat to the motherland will be dealt with ‘head-on’
  • Xi’s message is a warning to Taipei ‘not to latch onto the US’s power too closely’, academic says

William Zheng
Updated: 8:15pm, 23 Oct, 2020

