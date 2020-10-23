Chinese President Xi Jinping blamed the US for having a cold war mindset in 1950. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping says nation will never be divided
- In veiled reference to Taiwan, president says in speech to mark 70th anniversary of start of Korean war that any such threat to the motherland will be dealt with ‘head-on’
- Xi’s message is a warning to Taipei ‘not to latch onto the US’s power too closely’, academic says
Topic | Taiwan
