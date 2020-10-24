US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in the final election debate. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden face off in the final election debate. Photo: Reuters
Trump-Biden final debate offers some pointers for US policy in Asia

  • Candidates repeatedly accuse each other of having nefarious ties to Beijing and Moscow
  • North Korea, India mentioned but China gets the most airtime in foreign policy discussions

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 9:00am, 24 Oct, 2020

