A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Trump’s China adviser suggests Beijing’s Xinjiang activities are a ‘crime against humanity’

  • Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger cites and seems to endorse accusation by The Economist magazine
  • Remarks are among the sharpest yet from the administration and reflect Washington consensus about the human rights situation in the region

Topic |   Xinjiang
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:41am, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE