A high-security facility near what is believed to be a compound holding Uygurs and other Muslim minorities on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwestern Xinjiang region. Photo: AFP
Trump’s China adviser suggests Beijing’s Xinjiang activities are a ‘crime against humanity’
- Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger cites and seems to endorse accusation by The Economist magazine
- Remarks are among the sharpest yet from the administration and reflect Washington consensus about the human rights situation in the region
Xinjiang
