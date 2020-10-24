The US is considering expanding its presence in the South Pacific, according to national security adviser Robert O’Brien. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tensions: America may send more coastguard ships to counter illegal fishing in Indo-Pacific
- Enhancing its coastguard presence in the region will ensure the US remains ‘the maritime partner of choice’, national security adviser Robert O’Brien says
- Chinese vessels ‘constantly fish illegally or overfish in waters under the jurisdiction of other coastal states’, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Topic | US-China relations
