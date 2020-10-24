The US is considering expanding its presence in the South Pacific, according to national security adviser Robert O’Brien. Photo: Shutterstock The US is considering expanding its presence in the South Pacific, according to national security adviser Robert O’Brien. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tensions: America may send more coastguard ships to counter illegal fishing in Indo-Pacific

  • Enhancing its coastguard presence in the region will ensure the US remains ‘the maritime partner of choice’, national security adviser Robert O’Brien says
  • Chinese vessels ‘constantly fish illegally or overfish in waters under the jurisdiction of other coastal states’, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Owen Churchill
Updated: 11:56am, 24 Oct, 2020

