Climate change: US and China must work together to cut carbon emissions, experts say

  • A new president in the White House could have a significant impact on how China and the US collaborate or compete for a better environment, experts say
  • A competitive dynamic, with both countries working to reduce emissions but not necessarily in collaboration, could still achieve good results for the world, academic says

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Oct, 2020

