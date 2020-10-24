China was watching closely as a US reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taipei on Wednesday, a military insider says. Photo: Handout China was watching closely as a US reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taipei on Wednesday, a military insider says. Photo: Handout
China was watching closely as a US reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taipei on Wednesday, a military insider says. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China-US rivalry: PLA monitored American warplane as it flew over Taiwan, PLA source says

  • People’s Liberation Army tracked flight over Taipei on Wednesday ‘to ensure the operation did not have a malicious intent’, military insider says
  • US and Taiwanese air forces had earlier denied any such flight ever happened

Topic |   Taiwan
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:49pm, 24 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China was watching closely as a US reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taipei on Wednesday, a military insider says. Photo: Handout China was watching closely as a US reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taipei on Wednesday, a military insider says. Photo: Handout
China was watching closely as a US reconnaissance aircraft flew over Taipei on Wednesday, a military insider says. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE