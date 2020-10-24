The new forum is intended to discuss at China-related matters. Photo: Reuters The new forum is intended to discuss at China-related matters. Photo: Reuters
US and EU start new forum to discuss China issues, including human rights and security

  • Washington has been pushing other countries to take a tougher stance towards Beijing, but some observers question whether Europe can reach a consensus
  • Mechansim was announced following discussion between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his EU counterpart Josep Borrell

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:35pm, 24 Oct, 2020

