China accuses US of intimidating its allies after signing Cyprus up to its Clean Network initiative
- Beijing ‘fully believes that the international community can see the true colours of certain US politicians’, Chinese embassy in Nicosia says
- Rebuke comes after island nation joins scheme designed to curb the influence of Chinese tech firms on the development of global data networks
“China fully believes that the international community can see the true colours of certain US politicians,” the mission said in a statement on Saturday.
Countries should “say ‘no’ to the US practice of bullying and interfering” in the development and construction of their 5G networks, it said.
The rebuke came after US undersecretary of state Keith Krach and Cypriot deputy ministry of research innovation and digital policy Kyriacos Kokkinos last week confirmed Cyprus’ membership of the scheme, and signed a separate deal to cooperate on science and technology.
“You are in good company now,” Krach said at the signing ceremony, according to a transcript of the meeting published by the US embassy in Cyprus.
“Thirty-five European nations, including 25 of the EU nations, are members of the Clean Network. There is strength in numbers and power in unity and solidarity,” he said.
In a separate interview with Cyprus News Agency, Krach warned the eastern Mediterranean island nation against working with Chinese technology firms, saying they could turn sensitive information over to the Communist Party or military.
He did not give any details of the cooperation agreement he signed with Kokkinos.
Krach’s visit to Cyprus was part of a whirlwind tour of Europe and North Africa, where scrutiny of Chinese 5G firms, like Huawei and ZTE, is high on the agenda.
China and the US are locked in a battle for technological supremacy and influence, with Washington accusing firms like Huawei and ZTE as being a threat to security and democracy.
Sweden last week banned both Chinese companies from building its next-generation telecommunications networks.