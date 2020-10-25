“You are in good company now,” Krach said at the signing ceremony, according to a transcript of the meeting published by the US embassy in Cyprus.

“Thirty-five European nations, including 25 of the EU nations, are members of the Clean Network. There is strength in numbers and power in unity and solidarity,” he said.

In a separate interview with Cyprus News Agency, Krach warned the eastern Mediterranean island nation against working with Chinese technology firms, saying they could turn sensitive information over to the Communist Party or military.

He did not give any details of the cooperation agreement he signed with Kokkinos.

European Union Krach said that Cyprus and othernations were growing closer on issues like 5G security, and warned that countries like China and Russia were seeking to “exploit our greater interconnectivity and our freedoms”.

Chinese Communist Party According to the US state department’s website, the Clean Network is a “comprehensive approach to guarding our citizens’ privacy and our companies’ most sensitive information from aggressive intrusions by malign actors, such as the”.

Krach’s visit to Cyprus was part of a whirlwind tour of Europe and North Africa, where scrutiny of Chinese 5G firms, like Huawei and ZTE, is high on the agenda.

Huawei Before arriving in Nicosia, Krach visited Estonia, which bannedfrom its networks earlier this month. After Cyprus, he flew to Egypt where he also appealed to leaders to join the Clean Network scheme.

China and the US are locked in a battle for technological supremacy and influence, with Washington accusing firms like Huawei and ZTE as being a threat to security and democracy.

Sweden last week banned both Chinese companies from building its next-generation telecommunications networks.