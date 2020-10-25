US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in New Delhi in February Photo: AP
US-China relations: American officials to push Trump’s anti-Beijing message on visit to India
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper will meet their Indian counterparts for strategic and security talks on Tuesday
- Meetings come amid a recent flare-up in military tensions between India and China
Topic | Diplomacy
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in New Delhi in February Photo: AP