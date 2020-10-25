Chinese soldiers pictured during an exercise in Russia last month. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese soldiers pictured during an exercise in Russia last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese soldiers pictured during an exercise in Russia last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing gives cautious welcome to Vladimir Putin’s hint over Russia-China military alliance

  • The Russian President has said the idea of a formal pact between Moscow and Beijing is ‘certainly imaginable’ although the prospect appears remote at present
  • Comments may have been intended as a sign of goodwill as relations between China and US continue to deteriorate

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 11:17pm, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese soldiers pictured during an exercise in Russia last month. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese soldiers pictured during an exercise in Russia last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese soldiers pictured during an exercise in Russia last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE