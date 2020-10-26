Chinstrap penguins swimming in Antarctica, where nearly 4 million square kilometres of protected marine areas are proposed. Photo: Reuters Chinstrap penguins swimming in Antarctica, where nearly 4 million square kilometres of protected marine areas are proposed. Photo: Reuters
Will China follow through on green pledge with Antarctica protections?

  • Environmentalists hope Beijing will support largest conservation zone deal in history to protect Great Southern Ocean
  • Discussions come weeks after Chinese president Xi Jinping committed to biodiversity leadership role at United Nations

Linda Lew
Updated: 3:51pm, 26 Oct, 2020

