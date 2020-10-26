US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper is greeted upon his arrival at Palam Air Force Station. AFP
US and India ‘set to sign intelligence deal’ amid ongoing border stand-off with China
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid reports Washington will share satellite intelligence with New Delhi
- The two countries have stepped up cooperation on security after the confrontation along the China-India border began in May
Topic | Diplomacy
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper is greeted upon his arrival at Palam Air Force Station. AFP