F-16V fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin take part in flypast in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
China to sanction three US firms over US$1.8bn Taiwan arms deal that included missiles that can strike mainland: Boeing Defence, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon targeted
- Boeing Defence was singled out, but there was no word of any action against its parent company, which has significant mainland business interests
- Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies and anyone who ‘played a bad role’ in the deal will also face punishment
Topic | US-China relations
