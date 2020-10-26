F-16V fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin take part in flypast in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg F-16V fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin take part in flypast in Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
China to sanction three US firms over US$1.8bn Taiwan arms deal that included missiles that can strike mainland: Boeing Defence, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon targeted

  • Boeing Defence was singled out, but there was no word of any action against its parent company, which has significant mainland business interests
  • Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies and anyone who ‘played a bad role’ in the deal will also face punishment

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:47pm, 26 Oct, 2020

