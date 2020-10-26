The calls from Germany come after a new US-Europe forum on China-related issues was announced. Photo: Reuters The calls from Germany come after a new US-Europe forum on China-related issues was announced. Photo: Reuters
German politicians call for US, Europe to form united front on China

  • Defence chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer suggests a ‘newly strengthened Western trade alliance’
  • And top diplomat Heiko Maas says future of transatlantic relations will be ‘determined by the right way of dealing with Beijing’

Stuart Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Oct, 2020

