The calls from Germany come after a new US-Europe forum on China-related issues was announced. Photo: Reuters
German politicians call for US, Europe to form united front on China
- Defence chief Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer suggests a ‘newly strengthened Western trade alliance’
- And top diplomat Heiko Maas says future of transatlantic relations will be ‘determined by the right way of dealing with Beijing’
