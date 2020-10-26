With nine days still to go, early voting in the US election had surpassed all pre-election ballots from four years earlier. Photo: AFP
US election: do polls forecast victory for Joe Biden, or Donald Trump?
- Democratic contender and Republican incumbent enter the final days of the contest to win the Electoral College, and with it the race for the White House
- Expectations are clouded by the pandemic, and a result in the 2016 election that surprised most
Topic | Donald Trump
