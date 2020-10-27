Zimbabwe nurses supporting a boycott at one of the country’s biggest public hospitals in Harare on Monday, after the health ministry scrapped a flexible working-hours system. Pandemic-related restrictions have added to the strains the country has felt under sanctions in place for almost two decades. Photo: AP
China renews call for Zimbabwe sanctions to be lifted
- Hampered by sanctions instituted nearly two decades ago, the southern African nation has been further hit by restrictions imposed to limit the coronavirus
- President Emmerson Mnangagwa thanks China, Russia and other African nations that have stood by Zimbabwe as ‘dependable pillars’
Topic | China-Africa relations
Zimbabwe nurses supporting a boycott at one of the country’s biggest public hospitals in Harare on Monday, after the health ministry scrapped a flexible working-hours system. Pandemic-related restrictions have added to the strains the country has felt under sanctions in place for almost two decades. Photo: AP