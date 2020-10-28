Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last week cancelled a deal to buy Chinese company Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Brazil’s coronavirus vaccine squabble another fight over US, China influence
- Local argument over the country’s vaccination strategy is really another front in Beijing and Washington’s tug of war
- President Jair Bolsonaro’s cancellation of CoronaVac deal coincided with high-level economic delegation from US
Topic | Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last week cancelled a deal to buy Chinese company Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP