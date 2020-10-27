People leave an early voting location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck and neck in the polls. Photo: AFP People leave an early voting location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck and neck in the polls. Photo: AFP
US election: from Montana to Florida, everyone’s talking about China

  • As Trump and Biden spar over who would be tougher on Beijing, candidates across the country have also campaigned on the issue
  • Talking points include China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the trade gap, and Chinese influence in America

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Oct, 2020

