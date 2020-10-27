Health workers carry out coronavirus tests at a bus terminal in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE Health workers carry out coronavirus tests at a bus terminal in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Health workers carry out coronavirus tests at a bus terminal in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: Chinese embassy accuses US of ‘importing’ risk to Sri Lanka ahead of Mike Pompeo visit

  • Secretary of State is visiting at a time when Covid-19 cases are surging, prompting fiery statement from Chinese diplomats
  • US is accused of sending a ‘huge’ delegation to prepare for the visit and even demanding that new roads be built

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 5:34pm, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Health workers carry out coronavirus tests at a bus terminal in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE Health workers carry out coronavirus tests at a bus terminal in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Health workers carry out coronavirus tests at a bus terminal in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE