Japan and the United States began a 10-day joint military exercise on Monday. Photo: US Pacific Fleet
American troops could be sent to ‘defend the Senkaku Islands’, US commander says
- Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider made the remarks after touching down on a Japanese destroyer for the start of a joint drill
- He also took aim at recent ‘malign activities on the part of Beijing’, including its military build-up in the South China Sea
