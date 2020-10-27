Four Hong Kong activists tried to seek refuge in the US consulate on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee Four Hong Kong activists tried to seek refuge in the US consulate on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong activists who sought shelter in US consulate follow previous flight bids that threatened to derail US-China relations

  • The incident is another diplomatic ‘hot potato’ and follows a string of previous incidents involving US missions on the mainland
  • Previous figures to seek shelter include a Tiananmen dissident, a campaigning blind lawyer and a ‘thuggish enforcer’ for fallen party boss Bo Xilai

Kinling Lo

Updated: 11:41pm, 27 Oct, 2020

