Four Hong Kong activists tried to seek refuge in the US consulate on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong activists who sought shelter in US consulate follow previous flight bids that threatened to derail US-China relations
- The incident is another diplomatic ‘hot potato’ and follows a string of previous incidents involving US missions on the mainland
- Previous figures to seek shelter include a Tiananmen dissident, a campaigning blind lawyer and a ‘thuggish enforcer’ for fallen party boss Bo Xilai
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
