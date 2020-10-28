US President Donald Trump has hoped that attacks on China would play well with voters during his re-election campaign but analysts say that hasn’t happened. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Donald Trump has hoped that attacks on China would play well with voters during his re-election campaign but analysts say that hasn’t happened. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘The dog that didn’t bark’: Donald Trump’s use of China as a campaign issue never got traction, analysts say

  • Blaming Beijing for the coronavirus ‘just didn’t land’ and ‘that’s a really good thing’ for US-China relations, one analyst says
  • Another bid to paint Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son as corrupt allies of China has also failed to resonate with voters

Robert Delaney
Updated: 4:24am, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump has hoped that attacks on China would play well with voters during his re-election campaign but analysts say that hasn’t happened. Photo: EPA-EFE
