US President Donald Trump has hoped that attacks on China would play well with voters during his re-election campaign but analysts say that hasn’t happened. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘The dog that didn’t bark’: Donald Trump’s use of China as a campaign issue never got traction, analysts say
- Blaming Beijing for the coronavirus ‘just didn’t land’ and ‘that’s a really good thing’ for US-China relations, one analyst says
- Another bid to paint Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son as corrupt allies of China has also failed to resonate with voters
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump has hoped that attacks on China would play well with voters during his re-election campaign but analysts say that hasn’t happened. Photo: EPA-EFE