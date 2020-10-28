India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, centre, and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper in New Delhi. Photo: AFP PHOTO/PIB India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, centre, and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper in New Delhi. Photo: AFP PHOTO/PIB
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, is with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, centre, and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper in New Delhi. Photo: AFP PHOTO/PIB
‘Stay out of our regional border dispute,’ China tells Americans Pompeo and Esper during their visit to India

  • US Secretary of State and Defence Secretary voice commitment to New Delhi while visiting for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
  • China says it and neighbour India have ‘the wisdom and ability to resolve our differences and don’t need the intervention from any third party’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 2:03pm, 28 Oct, 2020

