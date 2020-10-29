Soybeans are a key source of protein for animal feed in China. Photo: AFP Soybeans are a key source of protein for animal feed in China. Photo: AFP
China to start buying soybeans from Tanzania as it seeks new suppliers

  • Analyst says the country is trying to reduce reliance on US and Brazil, but African production levels are too low to make a real difference
  • It is the latest African nation to sign a deal for agricultural products with Beijing, which has pledged to expand imports

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 29 Oct, 2020

