Soybeans are a key source of protein for animal feed in China. Photo: AFP
China to start buying soybeans from Tanzania as it seeks new suppliers
- Analyst says the country is trying to reduce reliance on US and Brazil, but African production levels are too low to make a real difference
- It is the latest African nation to sign a deal for agricultural products with Beijing, which has pledged to expand imports
