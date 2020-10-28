The Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka was quick to poke fun at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he accused the Communist Party of being a predator. Photo: Handout
China-US rivalry becomes Aliens vs Predator as Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka takes swipe at Mike Pompeo
- Mission issues spiky retort after US secretary of state accuses Chinese Communist Party of being a predator during visit to Colombo
- China is one of Sri Lanka’s largest trading partners and its largest foreign investor
Topic | US-China relations
The Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka was quick to poke fun at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he accused the Communist Party of being a predator. Photo: Handout