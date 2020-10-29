Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo
US official says United Nations has a ‘lack of curiosity’ about reported abuses in China’s Xinjiang region
- US ambassador-at-large on women’s issues says practices in China show a ‘pervasive pattern of targeting women’ in Muslim minority groups
- American accuses UN of failing to speak out about the situation in Xinjiang and failing to demand access to investigate
Topic | Xinjiang
Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo