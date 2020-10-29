Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo
Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo
China /  Diplomacy

US official says United Nations has a ‘lack of curiosity’ about reported abuses in China’s Xinjiang region

  • US ambassador-at-large on women’s issues says practices in China show a ‘pervasive pattern of targeting women’ in Muslim minority groups
  • American accuses UN of failing to speak out about the situation in Xinjiang and failing to demand access to investigate

Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:21pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo
Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Centre in western China’s Xinjiang region. Leaked documents show it to be a forced indoctrination camp. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE