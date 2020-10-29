While in Sri Lanka, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the Chinese Communist Party as a predator. Photo: Reuters While in Sri Lanka, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the Chinese Communist Party as a predator. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations: Pompeo adds Vietnam to his Asia tour

  • Two-day visit to Hanoi added at last minute, after US secretary of state seeks to cement his foreign policy message in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia
  • Pompeo said before the start of the tour it would include ‘discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party’

