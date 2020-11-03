Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

An election like no other: a sharply divided US votes for president, with US-China relations at a tipping point

  • President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made Beijing a campaign topic, trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls
  • Some 97 million Americans have already cast early ballots in a campaign marked by the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:06am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE