Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images
An election like no other: a sharply divided US votes for president, with US-China relations at a tipping point
- President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made Beijing a campaign topic, trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in opinion polls
- Some 97 million Americans have already cast early ballots in a campaign marked by the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Television screens during the first presidential debate at a bar in Washington on September 29. A potentially momentous presidential election in terms of US-China relations peaks in the US on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images