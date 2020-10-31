China and the EU have been in talks on an investment treaty for seven years. Photo: Bloomberg
China and EU wait to see how American election result will affect investment treaty negotiations
- The election outcome may not only alter American relations with other countries but also cause ripple effects for relationships that don’t include the US
- Investment treaty negotiations have been through 33 rounds of talks over seven years and it seems unlikely a deal will be reached by the end of 2020
