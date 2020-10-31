US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
China-US relations: Pompeo’s five-nation tour reveals how much Beijing influences American foreign policy
- Itinerary stops of India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Indonesia and Vietnam all have a common factor that interests the US – China
- Beijing appears concerned that Washington is chipping away at the influence it has built up in the Pacific
Topic | US-China relations
