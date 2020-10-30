“With the US stepping up its pressure and containment strategy against China, chances for serious miscalculation by either military has been on the rise and without proper communication channels it could lead to outbreak of military conflict,” said Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military commentator.

presidential election in the US Tensions between China and the United States have escalated to their highest in decades with the two countries engaged in confrontation across all fronts, from trade to the South China Sea and across Taiwan Strait. There have also been suggestions that next week’smight provide the fuse for a military confrontation between the two countries.

Collin Koh, a research fellow from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said the new working group reflected efforts by the two countries to prevent their deteriorating relations from spilling over into the military domain.

“This also reflects recent murmurs amongst Chinese policymakers and academics about finding it increasingly harder to communicate with their American counterparts, and even some speculations that went to such extent as claiming that Trump may seek to provoke a military incident to boost his re-election chances. And I believe this is a shared sentiment between Beijing and Washington,” Koh said.

Separately, China’s Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday that the two militaries would hold talks on humanitarian assistance in mid-November and on maritime security before the end of the year.

The US and Chinese militaries established a maritime security consultation mechanism in 1998 to prevent conflict in the air and at sea. Its last meeting was in the east China city of Qingdao in June last year.

Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea In 2014, the United States and China, along with other countries, signed the(CUES), a non-binding agreement to prevent an escalation of tensions between militaries at sea.

the close encounter in September 2018 between destroyers But Koh said, the USS Decatur and the PLA Navy’s Lanzhou, exposed the limitations of mechanisms such as CUES, and any crisis management strategy required sustained communication, irrespective of the political landscape.

“This new working group, in my opinion, can only be effective if there’s sustained effort and commitment from both parties to keep such dialogues going and functional, and not necessarily subject to the political intrigues.”