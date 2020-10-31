An engineer was ordered to serve nine months in prison after he was found guilty of handing over state secrets. Photo: Shutterstock An engineer was ordered to serve nine months in prison after he was found guilty of handing over state secrets. Photo: Shutterstock
‘I did it for the money’: the Chinese spy who gave up state secrets

  • Engineer says he handed over classified information after being approached by a man who said he worked for a start-up company
  • The contact was later found to be working for an unidentified ‘overseas organisation’, report says

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong

Updated: 4:36pm, 31 Oct, 2020

