The agreement could reduce India’s dependence on forward deployed troops in the Himalayas. Photo: AP
Explainer |
How could a US-India intelligence deal affect China?
- Washington has agreed to give New Delhi access to some of its world-leading technology that analyses human activities such as troop movements
- The agreement comes as tensions continue to simmer on the China-India border in the Himalayas
Topic | Diplomacy
