Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing’s ambassador to Japan appears less Wolf Warrior but holds line that China will defend itself
- Japan urged not to host American intermediate-range missiles and upset the regional security balance
- Kong Xuanyou says tension over the Diaoyu Islands ‘will not do China any good’
Topic | China-Japan relations
Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo