Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing’s ambassador to Japan appears less Wolf Warrior but holds line that China will defend itself

  • Japan urged not to host American intermediate-range missiles and upset the regional security balance
  • Kong Xuanyou says tension over the Diaoyu Islands ‘will not do China any good’

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:38pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, has called on Japanese leaders to work together with Beijing to improve relations. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE