Chen Deming, who was commerce minister from 2007 to 2013, said Beijing had to consider Japan’s role in the pact when deciding whether to join. Photo: SCMP
China should ‘carefully consider’ whether to join Japan-led trade pact, ex-minister says
- Chen Deming, a former commerce minister, says Beijing needs to assess Tokyo’s role in the CPTPP
- Remarks come as economists debate if the country should try to fill the gap created by the US withdrawal
Topic | Trans-Pacific Partnership
