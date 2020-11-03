Greece may be on the fringe of the European Union geographically, but it has become a key focus in the intensifying scramble for global influence. Illustration: Henry Wong Greece may be on the fringe of the European Union geographically, but it has become a key focus in the intensifying scramble for global influence. Illustration: Henry Wong
US pushes Greece to stop acting as China’s ‘dragon’s head’ into Europe

  • Athens under pressure in scramble for influence between Washington and Beijing with high-level visits from both powers
  • US seeks to counter Chinese influence through Belt and Road Initiative with its own funding alternative

Stuart Lau
Updated: 6:10pm, 3 Nov, 2020

