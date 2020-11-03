Beijing and Washington have been sparring over their respective treatment of journalists. Photo: AFP
US calls China’s threats over visa renewals for Chinese journalists ‘unacceptable’
- Washington denounces warning of reciprocal measures, saying the United States ‘adjudicated these applications in good faith’
- Beijing says some Chinese media workers in the US have been given short extensions and will have to immediately reapply
Topic | US-China relations
