China, the US and two opposing takes on Tanzania’s presidential election

  • Beijing supported its long-standing ally while Washington raised concerns about electoral irregularities
  • Tanzania is home to a major Belt and Road Initiative project that has been put on hold by re-elected President John Magufuli

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:00am, 4 Nov, 2020

