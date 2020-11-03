China has launched more satellites than any other country this year. Photo: Xinhua
China has sent more satellites into space this year than US and Russia, report says
- It launched 29 probes in the first nine months, while American tally was 27 and Russia launched eight, according to Bryce Space and Technology
- Beijing has been pushing ahead with ambitious space programme, but observers say there is still a wide gap between Chinese and US technologies
