Joe Biden and Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House. Photos: AFP
US presidential election: China watches and waits for outcome, but how much does it matter anyway?
- Growing uncertainty in the US may fuel domestic tension and raise possibility of cold-war type confrontation with China – regardless of who becomes president
- Observers in China accused of failing to understand that Trump’s brand of identity politics appealed to voters ‘because that’s the America they want’
