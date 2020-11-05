Taiwan’s presidential office says Tsai Ing-wen will offer her congratulations to the winner of the US election once it has been decided. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwan’s presidential office says Tsai Ing-wen will offer her congratulations to the winner of the US election once it has been decided. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s presidential office says Tsai Ing-wen will offer her congratulations to the winner of the US election once it has been decided. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president is watching American election, denies devising strategy for US relations if Biden wins

  • President’s office says Taiwan will respect the outcome of the American election and does not take sides or comment on nations’ internal politics
  • Scholar says a change of US government is not likely to change its support for Taiwan, although Biden is more likely than Trump to support one-China policy

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 5:16pm, 5 Nov, 2020

