Taiwan’s presidential office says Tsai Ing-wen will offer her congratulations to the winner of the US election once it has been decided. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese president is watching American election, denies devising strategy for US relations if Biden wins
- President’s office says Taiwan will respect the outcome of the American election and does not take sides or comment on nations’ internal politics
- Scholar says a change of US government is not likely to change its support for Taiwan, although Biden is more likely than Trump to support one-China policy
Topic | Taiwan
