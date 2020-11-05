Trade talks could be vital to improving wider US-China ties, observers say. Photo: AFP Trade talks could be vital to improving wider US-China ties, observers say. Photo: AFP
US-China rivalry: trade talks key to getting relations back on track, insiders say

  • With tensions bubbling over on multiple fronts, ‘it’s really only the trade negotiation groups that have any frequent effective communication’, head of US business group says
  • Trade talks could provide a ‘starting point’ for the resolution of other issues, Chinese academic and government adviser says

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Nov, 2020

