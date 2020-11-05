Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the razor-thin presidential race. Photo: Reuters Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the razor-thin presidential race. Photo: Reuters
Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the razor-thin presidential race. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China says it hopes whoever wins US election will ‘work together with us’

  • As the vote count continues, Beijing hopes to see poll ‘proceed smoothly’, senior diplomat says
  • Government has real expectations that Biden could overhaul confrontational China policy if he’s elected, according to analyst

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 7:48pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the razor-thin presidential race. Photo: Reuters Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the razor-thin presidential race. Photo: Reuters
Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the razor-thin presidential race. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE