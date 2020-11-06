Calls are growing for Taiwan to be allowed to take part in the upcoming World Health Assembly. Photo: EPA-EFE
World Health Organization urged to invite Taiwan to join World Health Assembly
- Self-ruled island has been excluded from the WHO and other international organisations amid pressure from Beijing
- Supporters point to Taiwan’s success in combating Covid-19, with only seven deaths and fewer than 600 infections
Topic | Taiwan
Calls are growing for Taiwan to be allowed to take part in the upcoming World Health Assembly. Photo: EPA-EFE