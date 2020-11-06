China has added eight more countries to its visitor blacklist. Photo: Simon Song China has added eight more countries to its visitor blacklist. Photo: Simon Song
China has added eight more countries to its visitor blacklist. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China extends ban on foreign visitors to eight more countries, including India, France and Russia

  • Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Italy, Nigeria and Ukraine also join Britain, Belgium and the Philippines on temporary blacklist
  • Restrictions come after 23 passengers on a flight from New Delhi to Wuhan test positive for Covid-19

Topic |   Disease
Keegan Elmer
Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 5:38pm, 6 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China has added eight more countries to its visitor blacklist. Photo: Simon Song China has added eight more countries to its visitor blacklist. Photo: Simon Song
China has added eight more countries to its visitor blacklist. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE