China is unlikely to see a big improvement in ties with the US if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, experts say. Photo: Reuters
US-China rivalry: Biden likely to boost ties with Asian allies to keep Beijing in check, observers say
- The ‘challenges to China under a Biden presidency may even be more serious’, Chinese academic says
- But the Democratic candidate will make sure ‘US policy in the region is as multilateral as possible’, Manila-based policy adviser says
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
China is unlikely to see a big improvement in ties with the US if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, experts say. Photo: Reuters