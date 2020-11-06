US President Donald Trump’s speech seeking to stop vote counting and calling the election “a fraud” has leaders in Europe talking and citizens closely watching proceedings in the United States. Photo: AFP
US election: hint of Schadenfreude as European Union watches democracy at work in Trump’s America
- German foreign minister Heiko Maas hopeful the West can play as a team again once the US election is over
- Regardless of who becomes president, the US will not lecture others on elections, says Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary
