A protester in Istanbul wears a mask with the colours of the East Turkestan flag in 2018. ETIM is seeking an independent Islamic state in Xinjiang called East Turkestan. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China accuses US of double standards as it drops ETIM from terrorism list

  • Washington designated the East Turkestan Islamic Movement as a foreign terrorist organisation in 2002
  • Beijing says the move will hold back global counterterrorism efforts, while Chinese analyst believes it could encourage attacks

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 6 Nov, 2020

