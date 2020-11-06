A protester in Istanbul wears a mask with the colours of the East Turkestan flag in 2018. ETIM is seeking an independent Islamic state in Xinjiang called East Turkestan. Photo: AFP
China accuses US of double standards as it drops ETIM from terrorism list
- Washington designated the East Turkestan Islamic Movement as a foreign terrorist organisation in 2002
- Beijing says the move will hold back global counterterrorism efforts, while Chinese analyst believes it could encourage attacks
